A warm and sunny Monday ahead
A warm and sunny Monday ahead
Posted: Jul 13, 2020 7:09 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
73°
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
77°
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
73°
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
75°
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
71°
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Monday looks to be warmer but with low humidity for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday. Scattered storms are possible Wednesday morning with hot and humid conditions returning for Thursday.
Community Events
