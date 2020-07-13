Clear

Humidity returns on Tuesday

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 3:18 PM
Updated: Jul 13, 2020 3:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Monday looks to be warmer but with low humidity for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday. Scattered storms are possible Wednesday morning with hot and humid conditions returning for Thursday.
