A hot and humid Tuesday ahead

Posted: Jul 14, 2020 7:09 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Monday looks to be warmer but with low humidity for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday night . Scattered storms are possible Wednesday morning with hot and humid conditions returning for Thursday.
