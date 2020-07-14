Home
BREAKING NEWS Police searching for missing 1-year-old boy
Walk for Justice (7-13-20)
Walk for Justice (7-13-20)
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 11:04 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2020 11:04 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
79°
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
84°
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
79°
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
80°
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
79°
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Monday looks to be warmer but with low humidity for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday night . Scattered storms are possible Wednesday morning with hot and humid conditions returning for Thursday.
Most Popular Stories
Mask mandate goes into effect
FDA warns against using two dozen hand sanitizers that could contain toxic wood alcohol
Debate about Savannah R-3 School District's mascot continues
Future for Missouri Western international students uncertain as fall semester approaches
Police searching for missing 1-year-old boy
Mayor, with majority support from city council, issues mask order for St. Joseph
2020 South Side Fall Festival cancelled
Federal firefighters battling blaze on US Navy ship that could last for days
Car vs. pole accident leaves many without power in midtown
Unmasking the real issues