Thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Posted: Jul 14, 2020 3:26 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2020 3:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 102°
Maryville
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 102°
Cameron
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 101°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 100°
Tuesday we had mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Strong to severe storms are possible this evening into Wednesday morning.
