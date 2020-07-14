Clear

Albrect-Kemper's Pot of Gold Auction

Albrect Kemper is hosting it's annual auction online this year.

Posted: Jul 14, 2020 6:47 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2020 6:47 PM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien
Saint Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Maryville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 98°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 97°
Tuesday we had mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Strong to severe storms are possible this evening into Wednesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories