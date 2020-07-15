Heat returns Thursday

Saint Joseph Scattered Clouds 79° Hi: 82° Lo: 65° Feels Like: 81° More Weather Maryville Scattered Clouds 78° Hi: 77° Lo: 62° Feels Like: 79° More Weather Savannah Scattered Clouds 79° Hi: 80° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 81° More Weather Cameron Scattered Clouds 78° Hi: 79° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 80° More Weather Fairfax Broken Clouds 79° Hi: 78° Lo: 62° Feels Like: 82° More Weather

Wednesday we had a soggy start to the day with cooler than average high temperatures for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Everyone begins to dry out this evening with an abundance of sunshine returning Thursday afternoon.