Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJPD: Five injured in midtown shooting Full Story

Heat returns Thursday

Heat returns Thursday

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 3:37 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2020 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Wednesday we had a soggy start to the day with cooler than average high temperatures for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Everyone begins to dry out this evening with an abundance of sunshine returning Thursday afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories