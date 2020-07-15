Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJPD: Five injured in midtown shooting Full Story

Midtown community reacts to shooting

Community leaders speak out after shooting in midtown injures five people.

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 10:52 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2020 10:52 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson
Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Wednesday we had a soggy start to the day with cooler than average high temperatures for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Everyone begins to dry out this evening with an abundance of sunshine returning Thursday afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories