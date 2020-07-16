Clear

EmpowerU Summer Camp (7-15-20)

EmpowerU Summer Camp (7-15-20)

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 8:42 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2020 8:42 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Wednesday we had a soggy start to the day with cooler than average high temperatures for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Everyone begins to dry out this evening with an abundance of sunshine returning Thursday afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories