Clear
BREAKING NEWS Four people are dead after rollover accident north of St. Joseph Full Story
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Second Harvest Mega Mobile Food Drive (7-16-20)

Second Harvest Mega Mobile Food Drive (7-16-20)

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 8:51 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2020 9:15 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 90°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 87°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 90°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 92°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 90°
Thursday we had a foggy start to the day with cooler than average high temperatures for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Everyone begins to dry out this evening with an abundance of sunshine returning Friday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories