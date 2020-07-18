Home
Clear
Kansas Red Zone New Cases (7-17-20)
Kansas Red Zone New Cases (7-17-20)
Posted: Jul 18, 2020 7:16 AM
Updated: Jul 18, 2020 7:16 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saturday and Sunday will be dry and warmer with highs in the low-to-mid 90's. With the sunshine the heat and humidity we will see heat index values of 100 degrees to 105 degrees this weekend.
Most Popular Stories
Four people are dead after rollover accident north of St. Joseph
Living Community of St. Joseph reports 4 resident deaths due to coronavirus
St. Joseph City Council held work session to assess mask mandate
Clinton Co. Health Department announces student tests positive for COVID-19, attended Cameron wrestling camp
Camp Geiger curbing COVID-19
Maysville man convicted of involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse in death of Leah Dawson
Second Harvest's Mega Mobile food drive taking over St. Joseph streets
White House blocks CDC from testifying on reopening schools next week
Midtown community reacts to shooting
Home Depot and Lowe's will start requiring customers to wear masks