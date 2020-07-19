Clear

Storm chances push in

Posted: Jul 19, 2020 9:42 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2020 9:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Chances for thunderstorms expected to continue into Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A couple of strong storms with wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out.
