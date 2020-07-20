Clear

Hate Has No Home Here (7-19-20)

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 8:12 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2020 8:12 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Chances for thunderstorms expected to continue into Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A couple of strong storms with wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out.
