Saint Joseph Few Clouds 90° Hi: 91° Lo: 73° Feels Like: 99° More Weather Maryville Scattered Clouds 91° Hi: 89° Lo: 71° Feels Like: 91° More Weather Savannah Few Clouds 90° Hi: 89° Lo: 72° Feels Like: 99° More Weather Cameron Scattered Clouds 88° Hi: 89° Lo: 71° Feels Like: 98° More Weather Fairfax Scattered Clouds 90° Hi: 88° Lo: 72° Feels Like: 103° More Weather

.Thursday had a warm start to the day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, and everyone ended the day with highs in the upper 80's. The heat and humidity will begin to increase Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80's to low 90's.