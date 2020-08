Saint Joseph Scattered Clouds 75° Hi: 76° Lo: 51° Feels Like: 75° More Weather Maryville Scattered Clouds 73° Hi: 72° Lo: 51° Feels Like: 73° More Weather Savannah Scattered Clouds 75° Hi: 73° Lo: 51° Feels Like: 75° More Weather Cameron Broken Clouds 74° Hi: 75° Lo: 51° Feels Like: 74° More Weather Fairfax Scattered Clouds 73° Hi: 75° Lo: 50° Feels Like: 73° More Weather

A high pressure system is in control of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas through Wednesday. This will give the region a terrific 3-day stretch of fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday.