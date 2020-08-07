Clear

Hot and humid weekend

Posted: Aug 7, 2020 3:01 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2020 3:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
The warmer air is starting to move back into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday bringing the heat and humidity back to the area. Partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid to upper 80s and rising dew points are anticipated through Friday.
