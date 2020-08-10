Clear
Storm chances continue on Tuesday

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 2:48 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2020 2:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Storm chances return Tuesday and increase into Tuesday night for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
