Clear

A slightly cooler Tuesday ahead

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 7:09 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Storm chances return Tuesday and increase into Tuesday night for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
