Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
YWCA
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
YWCA
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
Universities prepare for Fall Semester (8-10-20)
Universities prepare for Fall Semester (8-10-20)
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 10:22 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 10:22 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
77°
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
78°
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
77°
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
76°
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Fairfax
Few Clouds
77°
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Storm chances return Tuesday and increase into Tuesday night for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
1 killed after driver runs stop sign, police say
2-year-old child killed, 2 others shot in shooting in midtown St. Joseph
SJPD: Shooting death of 2 year old related to other string of recent shootings
2 seriously hurt in shooting near 20th & Messanie in St. Joseph
Perseid meteor shower 2020: How and when to watch
Fire destroys house in midtown St. Joseph
Former Maryville resident Daisy Coleman, subject of Netflix documentary, has died by suicide, mom says
Food for Kids holds back-to-school drive thru
Weekend Midtown Shooting Update
Police Searching for Driver Involved in Hit-and-Run Accident