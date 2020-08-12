Clear

CENTRAL FOOTBALL PACK 1

CENTRAL FOOTBALL PACK 1

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 12:47 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2020 12:47 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
A warm and humid set up across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for the next few days. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories