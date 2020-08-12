Clear

A humid Wednesday ahead

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 7:09 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
A warm and humid set up across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for the next few days. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
