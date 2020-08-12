Clear

Red Cross Flood Assistance (8-11-20)

Red Cross Flood Assistance (8-11-20)

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 9:15 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2020 9:15 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson
Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
A warm and humid set up across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for the next few days. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories