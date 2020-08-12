Clear

Scattered storms possible Thursday

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 2:52 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2020 2:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Another warm and humid day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

