Clear

LeBlond Reopening Plan (8-12-20)

LeBlond Reopening Plan (8-12-20)

Posted: Aug 13, 2020 9:26 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2020 9:26 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Another warm and humid day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories