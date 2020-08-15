Clear

Mild and sunny Sunday

Posted: Aug 15, 2020 9:29 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2020 9:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Another warm and humid day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few storms as we head into Saturday morning. Today temperatures will rise into the upper 80s but it will feel like close to 100 degrees.
