Clear

A sunny start to the week

A sunny start to the week

Posted: Aug 17, 2020 7:09 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
The week ahead looks dry and semi-comfortable despite highs in the mid to upper 80s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories