Clear

SJSD new teacher (8-14-20)

SJSD new teacher (8-14-20)

Posted: Aug 17, 2020 9:20 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
The week ahead looks dry and semi-comfortable despite highs in the mid to upper 80s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories