Clear

Another sunny day ahead

Another sunny day ahead

Posted: Aug 18, 2020 7:12 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
The week ahead looks dry and semi-comfortable despite highs in the mid to upper 80s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories