Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Democratic National Convention
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
YWCA
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Democratic National Convention
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
YWCA
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
A slightly warmer Thursday ahead
A slightly warmer Thursday ahead
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
68°
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
68°
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
68°
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
66°
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
67°
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
The beautiful weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Thursday will be at or slightly below the seasonal normal temperatures for the region.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
19 arrested in overnight police operation
Jamesport Post Office building collapses Wednesday Morning, cause unknown
Students feel safe returning to school
Water damage, air quality issues closes Central High School for six weeks
Funeral held for 2-year-old St. Joseph girl killed in drive-by shooting
Police Make 5 Arrests During Overnight Operation Targeting Fleeing Drivers
Dr. Birx met with state officials on Missouri's progress on fighting the coronavirus
Murdered toddler remembered for smile, happiness
Police stop 77 cars in overnight operation
MWSU keeping an eye on campus outbreaks occurring across U.S.