A slightly warmer Thursday ahead

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
The beautiful weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Thursday will be at or slightly below the seasonal normal temperatures for the region.
KQTV Temperatures
