Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

CBC Blood Drive (8-19-20)

CBC Blood Drive (8-19-20)

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 9:19 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2020 9:19 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
The beautiful weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Thursday will be at or slightly below the seasonal normal temperatures for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories