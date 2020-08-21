Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nodaway County first Covid death (8-20-20)

Nodaway County first Covid death (8-20-20)

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 8:04 AM
Updated: Aug 21, 2020 8:09 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
The warm weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Friday will be at or slightly above normal temperatures for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories