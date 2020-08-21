Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Democratic National Convention
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
YWCA
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Democratic National Convention
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
YWCA
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Troy Football (8-20-20)
Troy Football (8-20-20)
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 8:15 AM
Updated: Aug 21, 2020 8:15 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
71°
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
75°
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
71°
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
74°
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
66°
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
The warm weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Friday will be at or slightly above normal temperatures for the region.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Man charged with shooting at a car near 30th & Lafayette
19 arrested in overnight police operation
Nodaway County reports first COVID death
Chiefs prohibit fans from wearing headdresses into stadium
Cleanup at Central High School begins
Funeral held for 2-year-old St. Joseph girl killed in drive-by shooting
Police, community members push for cooperation to address crime
Man Charged in Connection to Shooting Death of 2-Year-Old
SJPD: Shooting death of 2 year old related to other string of recent shootings
Local agency provides a safe place for teens with unstable living