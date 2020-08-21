Clear
A warm up for the weekend

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 2:48 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2020 2:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 92°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 91°
The warm weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Friday will be at or slightly above normal temperatures for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
