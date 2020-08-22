Clear
Warming up on Sunday

Posted: Aug 22, 2020 10:35 PM
Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
The warm weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we head into the weekend. Conditions this weekend will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
