Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Remaining hot on Tuesday

Remaining hot on Tuesday

Posted: Aug 24, 2020 2:56 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2020 2:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 99°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Fairfax
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 95°
The warm weather continues with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as end the weekend. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories