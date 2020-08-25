Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

As of Tuesday, SJSD has not had a student-athlete test positive for COVID-19

As of Tuesday, SJSD has not had a student-athlete test positive for COVID-19

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: Aug 25, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
More hot and humid weather with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we move into the middle of the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories