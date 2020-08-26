Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Republican National Convention
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
YWCA
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Election Results
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Coronavirus
Recipes
Republican National Convention
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Feeding America
Graduation Wishes
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Stop on Red: Kids Ahead
Warm Winter Nights
Where to Eat
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
YWCA
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
A sunny and warm Wednesday ahead
A sunny and warm Wednesday ahead
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 7:09 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
87°
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
90°
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
87°
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
88°
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
89°
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
More hot and humid weather with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we move into the middle of the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
NWMSU students anticipate shut down as Nodaway County cases surge
MWSU sorority facing scrutiny after posting controversial COVID-19 picture
Benedictine College sees 68 COVID-19 cases days after students return to class
Downtown YMCA to close this fall
Back to school for the Savannah school district
NWMSU Student Found Dead
MSHP: Man killed in officer-involved shooting died of suicide
While nationwide surge may be slowing, officials warn of troubling Covid-19 signs across US heartland
Updated CDC guidelines now say people exposed to coronavirus may not need to be tested
Families of two children sexually abused by former teacher settle lawsuits with St. Joseph school district