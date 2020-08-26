Clear
More 90 degree heat on Thursday

Posted: Aug 26, 2020 2:21 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2020 2:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 99°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
More hot and humid weather with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we move into the middle of the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
