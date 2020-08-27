Clear
BREAKING NEWS Savannah R3 reports positive COVID-19 case at Helena Elementary, Savannah High School Full Story
A hot and humid Thursday ahead

Posted: Aug 27, 2020 7:11 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
The hot and humid weather will continue across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we move into the end of the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
