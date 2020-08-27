Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

US Marshal's Office Deputized officers (8-26-20)

US Marshal's Office Deputized officers (8-26-20)

Posted: Aug 27, 2020 11:37 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2020 11:37 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
The hot and humid weather will continue across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we move into the end of the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories