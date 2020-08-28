Clear
Another warm and sunny day ahead

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 7:16 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2020 7:16 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
The hot and humid weather will continue across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday as we continue to be under a strong area of high pressure. Conditions for the end of the week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
