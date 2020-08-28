Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Benton Basketball Coach (8-27-20)

Benton Basketball Coach (8-27-20)

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 10:05 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:05 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
The hot and humid weather will continue across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday as we continue to be under a strong area of high pressure. Conditions for the end of the week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories