Chris live shot

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 5:34 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2020 5:34 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 98°
Maryville
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 102°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 98°
Cameron
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 95°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 97°
The hot and humid weather will be replaced with cooler air across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we head into the weekend. Conditions for the end of the week will be above normal temperatures wise.
