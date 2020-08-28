Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Riverside Care Facility Covid Cases

Residents and team members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Riverside Place care facility.

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 8:59 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2020 8:59 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
The hot and humid weather will be replaced with cooler air across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we head into the weekend. Conditions for the end of the week will be above normal temperatures wise.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories