Wet conditions return to the area

Posted: Aug 30, 2020 9:39 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2020 9:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Cooler and wetter conditions will move back into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas starting Monday. Off and on shower chances are expected through mid-week. Dry and mild temperatures will return for the end of the week.
