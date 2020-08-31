Clear
Rain and t-storm chances return today

Posted: Aug 31, 2020 7:16 AM
Updated: Aug 31, 2020 7:16 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Cooler and wetter conditions will move back into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas starting Monday. Off and on shower chances are expected through mid-week. Dry and mild temperatures will return for the end of the week.
