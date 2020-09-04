Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph Health Department reports 13th and 14th COVID-19 related deaths Full Story
A sunny Friday ahead

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 7:11 AM
Updated: Sep 4, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 50°
Warmer air will move into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be normal for much of the rest of the week.
