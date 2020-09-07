Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Vacant Home Catches Neighboring House on Fire

A South Side family is thankful to a good Samaritan woke them up in time to escape from a fire that started at their next door neighbor's home.

Posted: Sep 7, 2020 7:31 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2020 7:31 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
A cold front will move into the northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas from the north late Monday. It will bring a chance of thunderstorms through the Labor Day evening and well into Tuesday. Monday night, a few storms may be strong to severe, with damaging hail and wind possible with the strongest storms. Temperatures will drop into the 60s Tuesday with continued rain chances and breezy winds. Shower and storm chances continue into Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories