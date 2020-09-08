Clear
More rain chances on Wednesday

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 2:47 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2020 2:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
A cold front will move into the northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas from the north late Monday. It will bring a chance of thunderstorms through the Labor Day evening and well into Tuesday. Monday night, a few storms may be strong to severe, with damaging hail and wind possible with the strongest storms. Temperatures will drop into the 60s Tuesday with continued rain chances and breezy winds. Shower and storm chances continue into Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s.
