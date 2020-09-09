Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

3rd Person Charged in Shooting

A third person has been charged in the shooting death of 2-year-old Raelynn Craig

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 7:18 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2020 7:18 PM
Posted By: Scott Simerly
Saint Joseph
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Savannah
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Cold air and rain continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The chance of rain will be there through the middle part of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories